OPS hits out at govt for not filling vacant posts in depts

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Wednesday criticised the DMK government for not honouring its poll promise to fill the 3.5 lakh vacancies in government departments and demanded the government to conduct periodical examinations through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission to fill the vacant posts.

After a long delay, the government had published the results for the Group - IV examinations that were held on July 24 last year for the vacant posts of 10,117. The result was out on March 24 this year, said OPS in a statement.

The DMK, in 2021, pointed out that 3.5 lakh postings remained vacant in government departments.

In the last one year, around one lakh government employees have retired. It took the total vacancies to 4.5 lakh, accounting for 60% of the posts in the government sectors. However, the DMK government failed to honour its poll promise to fill the vacant posts and it did not even fill 10,000 vacant posts till date, said OPS.

Criticising Stalin's government for not even filling 10,000 vacant posts since he assumed office, the former CM said the government should fill 15,000 vacant posts based on the results of TNPSC group-IV examination for the year 2022. He demanded the government to hold a similar examination for 2023 to fill 50,000 vacant posts by the end of this year. It should also hold examinations through TNPSC periodically to fill all the vacant posts in the government for efficient governance.