OPS flays govt over vacant teacher posts

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Tuesday criticised the DMK government for not filling vacant posts in government schools and delay in disbursing salary to the teachers. “It is strongly condemnable as it causes distress to teachers,” he said.

“The government hasn’t paid the salary to the teachers who were appointed on consolidated pay of Rs 15,000 per month for the last two months. In some districts teachers did not receive salary from March onwards,” he said. “The DMK government is unable to pay the salaries of teachers on time. Meanwhile there is a glaring shortfall of teachers in schools,” he said and listed out that 670 headmaster positions in higher secondary schools are lying vacant. Similarly, 435 HM posts in high schools, 1,003 in government middle schools and 1,235 in primary schools in the state are vacant, he said.