OPS flays DMK for failing to get due share of cauvery water, demand compensation

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday said the crops in several thousands of acres of land in the Delta region withered away due to a water shortage crisis and demanded compensation of Rs 35,000/per acre as crop damage to paddy growers who depends on Cauvery water.

The farmers are suffering due to the Tamil Nadu government's incompetency to get the due share of water from the Karnataka government, which is unwilling to comply with the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal's final order.

Going by the order, the neighbouring state should release 44 tmcf (thousand million cubic feet) in the months of June and July to TN. However, there was inadequate supply of water from Karnataka.

"The Karnataka government had failed to release the due share of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The inadequate supply of water resulted in heavy loss to the farmers in the delta region. Meanwhile, TN failed in its duty to get the state's due share, " he said and demanded the government to announce compensation for the paddy growers.

In Tiruvarur district, several farmers refrained from Kuruvai cultivation after releasing the present scenario, while stand crops in several thousand acres withered due to acute shortage of water, he pointed out.

Panneerselvam has also questioned the TN CM for not flagging the issue with his counterpart during his recent visit to Bengaluru to participate in the meeting of the leaders of opposition parties.