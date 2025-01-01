OPS filed petition with Election Commission over AIADMK's Two Leaf symbol

CHENNAI: O Panneerselvam has filed a petition with the Election Commission of India over the allotment of the 'Two Leaves' symbol, as reported by Thanthi TV.

The petition claimed that once the party leadership is selected by primary members, the leadership cannot be dissolved or invalidated by a special resolution of the general body for five years.

He further stated that the present leadership is operating illegally and does not have the authority to use the 'Two Leaves' symbol.

So, the Election Commission of India has to revoke the authority granted to present AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami from using the symbol.

On December 23 and 24, multiple petitions were submitted to the Election Commission by representatives of both sides.