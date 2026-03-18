OPS eyes Bodinayakanur, attends ticket interview

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday interviewed former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS), who has sought a party ticket to contest from the Bodinayakanur Assembly constituency.
The meeting took place at Anna Arivalayam, where OPS attended the interview process like other aspirants, following his recent entry into the DMK. He was received by former MPs Manoj Pandian and Anwar Raja, who have also joined the Dravidian major from the erstwhile party of the former AIADMK leader.
OPS, a three-time Chief Minister, has been actively campaigning in southern Tamil Nadu in recent days and has been sharply criticising the AIADMK and its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.
Having won from Bodinayakanur in the 2021 Assembly election, OPS had resigned his MLA post after joining the DMK. He has now expressed his desire to contest again from the same constituency on a DMK ticket.
Speaking to reporters after the interview, Panneerselvam said the public was appreciating the DMK government's achievements and expressed confidence that Stalin would return to power.
Responding to a question on whether Theni district would continue as an AIADMK stronghold, he said the Opposition party no longer held dominance anywhere in Tamil Nadu.
Meanwhile, OPS's son and former MP OP Ravindranath has also expressed interest in contesting the polls and has sought the Andipatti Assembly constituency, currently represented by DMK MLA A Maharajan, setting the stage for internal competition within the party.