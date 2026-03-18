OPS eyes Bodinayakanur, attends ticket interview

The meeting took place at Anna Arivalayam, where OPS attended the interview process like other aspirants, following his recent entry into the DMK. He was received by former MPs Manoj Pandian and Anwar Raja, who have also joined the Dravidian major from the erstwhile party of the former AIADMK leader.

OPS, a three-time Chief Minister, has been actively campaigning in southern Tamil Nadu in recent days and has been sharply criticising the AIADMK and its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.