OPS extend unconditional support to BJP-led NDA

CHENNAI: After his supporters passed a resolution to empower ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam to take call on the alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Panneerselvam on Thursday said that they extend "unconditional" support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi continue his "good governance" to take the country in path of development.



"We are in the NDA and we will assist the alliance in whatever capacity. We extend unconditional support as we want his 10 years of good governance to continue, " said Panneerselvam after holding a meeting with his supporters in Chennai.

His supporters have also passed a resolution that they should contest "only in the Two-Leaves" symbol and "never compromise of self-respect" in backdrop of a rumour that the BJP leadership has insisted OPS supporters to contest the LS polls in 'Lotus' symbol.

Panneerselvam skirted away from responding to the question whether they would contest in BJP symbol by stating that they would inform it at appropriate time.

On the possibility of getting the 'Two-Leaves' symbol, Panneerselvam's political advisor Panruti S Ramachandran said that the Supreme Court's verdict was subjected to Erode by-poll. It did not have any influence on the original civil suit pending before the Madras High Court. They would take a call on the issue at an appropriate time.

Former minister R Vaithilingam did not rule out the possibility of approaching the ECI, seeking the AIADMK symbol for their faction. "The party by-law is in favour of our leader (OPS) and there is an opportunity for us to get the symbol, " he added.

Panneerselvam's son and Theni MP P Ravindranath said that he would contest anywhere in the southern region. "We will discuss this with leaders and take a call on the seat. But I am okay with contesting any constituency in the region, " he said while responding to a question that AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran was keen on contesting in Theni constituency.