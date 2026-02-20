WATCH | OPS, loyalist MLA praise DMK, CM Stalin; spark buzz

CHENNAI: After meeting Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Assembly, expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Friday (February 20) said the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has a strong chance of returning to power, even as his supporter, MLA P Ayyappan, publicly endorsed Stalin’s return as Chief Minister during Assembly proceedings.
Earlier in the day, Panneerselvam visited the Chief Minister’s chamber in the Assembly and presented him with a bouquet.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Panneerselvam said he had called on Stalin to convey his greetings on the successful conclusion of the current session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.
Responding to questions on Ayyappan’s remarks backing Stalin’s return as Chief Minister after the next elections, Panneerselvam said the MLA had articulated the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu.
“Considering the present political situation in Tamil Nadu and the performance of the DMK government over the last five years, its achievements have reached the people. There is an opportunity for the DMK to return to power. A path has emerged for Tamil Nadu,” the former Chief Minister said.
On his future political moves, the AIADMK leader said, “Wait patiently and see my next course of political action.”
During the Assembly proceedings, MLA Ayyappan, considered part of Panneerselvam’s camp, praised Stalin’s leadership and said he should once again become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after the upcoming polls. Invoking the blessings of former Chief Ministers M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, he said he wished to see Stalin return to power, along with the good wishes of “elder brother” O Panneerselvam.
Ayyappan also lauded the State government’s Breakfast Scheme, comparing Stalin’s care for schoolchildren to that of a mother providing hot meals.
The remarks have triggered fresh political speculation over Panneerselvam’s political trajectory ahead of the next Assembly elections.