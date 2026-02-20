WATCH | OPS, loyalist MLA praise DMK, CM Stalin; spark buzz

Responding to questions on Ayyappan’s remarks backing Stalin’s return as Chief Minister after the next elections, Panneerselvam said the MLA had articulated the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu.

“Considering the present political situation in Tamil Nadu and the performance of the DMK government over the last five years, its achievements have reached the people. There is an opportunity for the DMK to return to power. A path has emerged for Tamil Nadu,” the former Chief Minister said.

On his future political moves, the AIADMK leader said, “Wait patiently and see my next course of political action.”