OPS-Dhinakaran stage political drama as per DMK's script: Jayakumar

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar on Tuesday called the state-wide demonstration organised by expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam as "political drama" and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran is playing his role as per the "script" drafted by the DMK party and its leader MK Stalin. Their attempts would fail miserably.

"Our party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had also made it clear in the assembly itself and demanded for a CBI probe to bring the perpetrators to justice. We have not changed our stand and we continue to demand for the CBI probe for a fair investigation, " Jayakumar told journalists.

Calling OPS a person "out of political scene" like Dhinakaran, Jayakumar said it is ridiculous to see OPS and Dhinakaran sharing a stage. "Everyone was well aware about OPS Dharmayutham. Now, he has joined hands with Dhinakaran. It proves a point beyond doubt that OPS is a pure political opportunist and he will go to any level for his political gain, " he said and alluded that OPS staged the Dharmayutham against VK Sasikala and Dhinakaran raised suspicion in the demise of Amma (J Jayalalithaa).

Broaching upon the Kodanad case, the former minister said it was the AIADMK regime that filed the case and arrested the accused persons. "The investigation headed by a police officer in the rank of IG had completed 90 percent of the investigation and filed 970 pages of chargesheet. Since the court was not functioning due to the Covid-19 pandemic for a year and the legal process had slowed down, " he said.

After the change of regime, the DMK government transferred the case to CB-CID and appointed an assistant superintendent of police to investigate the case, he said and wondered why the DMK government appointed a junior officer as IO for the case that was handled by a superior officer in the AIADMK regime.