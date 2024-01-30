OPS, Dhinakaran hit out DMK govt over TNPSC notification for 6,244 vacant posts

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran condemned the DMK government following the notification of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission for as many as 6,244 vacant posts in Group-IV category.

They charged that the government had reduced the number of vacancies.

Recalling the TNPSC's announcement for the Group-IV in the year 2022, Panneerselvam said that the DMK said that there were 3.5 lakh posts lying vacant in the government departments.

The DMK, in its poll manifesto, said that it would recruit on an average of 70,000 posts in a year. Chief Minister M K Stalin recently said that the government would fill 55,000 vacant posts in a few months. However, the TNPSC, now, issued notification for 6,244 posts of Group - IV category and criticised the government for issuing notification for less than 10% of the vacant posts in the government department.

Echoing the same view, Dhinakaran said the TNPSC had conducted recruitment drives for a total of 10,000 posts of Group-IV category in 2022. Now, it has brought down the number of posts for the recruitment drive to 6,244.

He also demanded the government to rectify the shortcomings in conducting the recruitment drive and announcing the results without delay.