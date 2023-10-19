OPS demands TN govt to reduce power tariff charge for common utilities in small apartments

CHENNAI: A day after Chief Minister M K Stalin announced reduction in electricity tariff for common utilities in small apartments, expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Thursday demanded the CM to fix tariff for common utilities on par with the domestic consumers to benefit a large section of the middle class families in the state.

The CM's Thursday announcement that the power tariff would be brought down from Rs 8/unit to Rs 5.50/unit for common utilities in small apartments in Chennai and other corporations' limits would benefit only a small section of middle class families, said Panneerselvam.

Pointing out the limitations that the new tariff would be applicable to small apartments having 10 houses or below that and apartments, without lift facility, having three floors or less than that, Panneerselvam said such restriction would not benefit a large section of the middle class families.

He also criticised the government for having two different slabs of power charge for apartments, which was unheard of in the state all these years. He insisted the government should do away with the twin power tariff pattern and fix the tariff on par with the domestic consumers.

He also slammed the DMK government for not fulfilling its poll promises in terms of bringing down the power tariff. Recalling the poll promises, Panneerselvam said the DMK, in its manifesto, promised that it would introduce monthly billing for domestic consumers and it would help each family to save around Rs 6,000 per year.

However, it contraindicated its stand and increased the power charges.