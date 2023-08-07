OPS demands TN govt to fill vacant posts in TNSTCs through TNPSC

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam demanded the Tamil Nadu government to fill the vacant posts of driver and conductors in the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations.

Panneerselvam sought the intervention of Chief Minister MK Stalin to address the issue.

Several hundreds of youths, who completed driving and conductor courses, are waiting for the job. He further said that conducting recruitment drives through the TNSTC would lead to corrupt practices, said Panneerselvam in a statement issued on Monday.

Hence, the government should carry out recruitment drives through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission to fill the vacant posts to meet the expectations of the young job aspirants, he added.

