OPS demands TN govt to enhance pay of government doctors on par with AIIMS doctors

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam demanded the Tamil Nadu government to comply with the direction of National Medical Commission (NMC) to enhance the pay for the government doctors in the state. It should be on par with the pay of the doctors of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS).

The NMC has issued a direction to fix the pay of doctors across the country on par with the doctors of AIIMS-Delhi.

However, the DMK government is not following it, said Panneerselvam in a statement on Tuesday.

In 2009, the then DMK government passed an order 354 relating to pay and promotion of government doctors.

In 2019, the doctors resorted to an indefinite strike demanding for the implementation of the GO. Then opposition leader and the present Chief Minister, M K Stalin, called on the protesting doctors and assured them that they would implement the GO once the DMK returned to power.

It's been three years since the DMK formed the government, but their promise remains unfulfilled, said Panneerselvam.

The government doctors approached the court regarding the issue in 2020. The Court, in turn, directed the TN government to address the issue within six weeks.

However, the TN government had come up with yet another government order (GO 293) to nullify the previous GO 354, he recounted.

Amidst these circumstances, the NMC issued a new direction to ensure equal pay for doctors across the country.

Instead of wasting money in organising car race, installing 133 feet tall pen memorial for former CM M Karunanidhi and releasing centenary commemorative coin for him, this government should take the welfare of 19,000 government doctors into consideration and enhance their pay on par with their counterparts in AIIMS, he said