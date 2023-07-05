OPS demands TN govt to control steep price hike of vegetables

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Wednesday demanded the Tamil Nadu government to take necessary action to bring the vegetable price under control.



He said the government's move to sell 5,500 kg of tomatoes at Rs 60 per kg in 147 fair price shops and farm fresh outlets is "inadequate" and demanded the sale of the vegetables in PDS across the state to bring down the price of the vegetables.



The skyrocketing vegetable price put the people in a difficult situation, he said in a statement and pointed out the steep rise of the price of shallots, beans, carrot, broad beans (Avarai) and ladies finger.



When a kg of tomato sold for Rs 100, the government is selling it for a subsidy rate of Rs 60. However, it sells only 5,500 kg of tomatoes through 82 PDS shops, 62 farm fresh outlets and three mobile outlets of farm fresh.



The government should expand this and sell the vegetable in 35,000 PDS shops to control the price rise, he said.



"Low harvest, hoarding and smuggling of vegetables are the reasons for the price hike, " he said and demanded the government to take appropriate action to address these issues to rationalise the availability of the vegetables at affordable price for the people.

