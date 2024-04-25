OPS demands Tamil Nadu govt to fill vacant posts of VCs in state universities

CHENNAI: Estranged AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam lashed out at the Tamil Nadu government for not filling the post of vice chancellors (VCs) of three state universities for a long time and demanded the government iron out the difference with University Grants Commission (UGC) for the benefit of the students community.

The University of Chennai, Bharathiar University in Coimbatore and Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University have been functioning without the VCs, said Panneerselvam in a statement and blamed that DMK government for the prevailing situation and said the double standard of the ruling party on appointment of the VCs and faculties is affecting the education institutions.

He also questioned the delay in conducting the examinations, which are scheduled in December in 2023, for candidates enrolled under the distance education programme and delay in distributing books to them.

It also raises doubts whether the University of Madras would conduct semester examinations in June this year?

He also criticised the state government for having confrontation with the UGC and demanded the state government to take appropriate actions to ensure quality education to the students community.