OPS demands Stalin to ensure TN gets due share of Cauvery water

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Monday demanded M K Stalin’s government to mount pressure on the Congress government in Karnataka to release water from Cauvery as per the final direction of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and the Supreme Court.

Going by the orders, the Karnataka government should release 177.25 tmc (thousand million cubic feet) of water to Tamil Nadu in a water year.

In June, 9.19 tmc of water should be released, while 31.24 tmc of water in July, 45.75 tmc of water in August, and 14.70 tmc of water in September should be released to the state from Karnataka, said Panneerselvam in a statement

As against the stipulated quantum of water to TN, the Karnataka government released 1.65 tmc of water received (till date) in June. Despite the officials of WRO insisting on the necessity to release the balance quantum of water (7.54 tmc) during the recent meeting convened by the tribunal in Delhi, the officials from Karnataka expressed that they would release water during the onset of Southeast monsoon. It indicates that they would release the surplus water and not stick to the order of the tribunal.

Since the DMK’s national ally Congress-led government in power in Karnataka, Chief Minister M K Stalin should talk to his counterpart and ensure the state receives its due share from Cauvery water, he further said.