OPS demands DMK govt to walk the talk on unemployment issue

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Tuesday demanded the Tamil Nadu government to fill around 25,000 vacant posts in the State transport corporations in a transparent manner and provide storage facilities for the paddy bags to avoid them getting drenched in rains.

Chief Minister M K Stalin never misses an opportunity to speak about unemployment and criticise the Centre over it, but his government has been outsourcing workforce for various government departments instead of taking concrete measures to fill the vacant posts, said O Panneerselvam in a statement.

Pointing out the DMK’s manifesto, Panneerselvam said, It's been two years since the DMK voted to power, but it is unable to provide employment to the youngsters of the State. In the Transport Department, more than 25,000 posts are remaining vacant, he said, and demanded the Stalin-led government to conduct recruitment drives to those posts in a transparent manner at the earliest.

On storage facilities for the safe keep of the paddy bags, he slammed the DMK government that it did not take the necessary measures to create sufficient storage facilities to safe keep the paddy bags procured from farmers. He continued in the same vein and said, paddy bags procured from the farmers were left to drench in rains due to a lack of storage facilities in the last two years. He demanded the government address the issue.