OPS demands Centre, state to enhance wage of ASHA workers to Rs 24K

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Sunday demanded the Centre and State governments to increase the salary of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), who are drawing a monthly wage of Rs 3,500.

The ASHA workers were engaged as scheme workers under the Union government’s National Health Mission and deployed in villages in hilly regions. There are 2,650 ASHA workers in the state. They have been working 24X7, but they were receiving a fixed honorarium of Rs 2,000 a month from the Centre and an incentive of around Rs 1,500. The state government has not been paying anything to them, said Panneerselvam in a statement.

Though health is a state subject as per the Indian Constitution, the TN government is not giving them wage. It is unacceptable, he said and noted that the Seventh Pay Commission had fixed Rs 24,000 as minimum wage for the health workers.

Stating that the neighbouring states are paying around Rs 10,000 to the ASHA workers, Panneerselvam demanded the DMK government to pay Rs 15,000 per month in addition to the Rs 3,500 from the Centre to ASHA workers. He also insisted on the Centre to enhance their wage and incentives.