OPS demand Stalin's intervention to redress grievances of TNSTC workers, end their strike

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Sunday demanded the intervention of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to end the impasse over the indefinite strike called by the workers of the Tamil Nadu state transport corporation (TNSTC).

He also condemned State Transport Minister S S Sivasankar for allegedly making an "arrogant" remark that government buses would be operated even if the workers go on strike after the failure of the talks with the unions.

The workers of the transport corporations had announced that they would go on strike from January 9 to press the State government to redress their long pending demands, including the implementation of the 15th wage revision agreement.

After the talks with the representatives of the unions failed, the minister made an arrogant statement that buses would be operated even if the transport workers go on strike.

"It is strongly condemnable," he said and called it an "anti-workers approach and against industrial harmony".

"If the workers go on strike as announced, the bus fare of the private operators would skyrocket and affect the people who want to celebrate the Pongal festival with their families," he said.

Recalling M K Stalin's statement when he was the opposition leader, Panneerselvam said the DMK leader strongly condemned the then CM (Edappadi K Palaniswami) for threatening the workers in 2017 for announcing strike pressing their charter of demands. But, his (M K Stalin) government has adopted the same approach.

"This shows there is no difference between the previous and the present CMs when come to workers' issues," he added.