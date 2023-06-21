OPS criticises TN govt's decision to increase road tax

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Wednesday condemned the DMK government's plan to increase the road tax and called it a"daylight robbery".

It is learnt that the state government is planning to increase road tax for two-wheelers and cars by 5% to 20%. It would have an impact on the general public who buys two-wheelers for their daily use and going to their workplace.

The government's decision is coming at the time when the people of the state are fighting to overcome the adverse impact of the Covid-19 induced lockdown, he said and came down heavily on the state government by stating that road tax increase would cost Rs 7000 more for those who get two-wheelers and Rs 25,000 to those who buy cars.

It is amount to waylaying. Keeping the welfare of the people, the government should roll back its decision, he added.