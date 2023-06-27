OPS condemns DMK for not providing sufficient fund, maintain Amma canteens properly

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Tuesday slammed the DMK government for not allocating sufficient funds to run the AMMA canteens launched by the previous AIADMK regime to provide food at nominal price to the working class of people. He charged that the present government has been systematically destroying Amma Canteens.

The water bank in Amma canteens in Bharathi Road in Royapettah was damaged two years ago.

The authorities did not address the issue and also stopped supply of the water.

Similarly the Amma canteens in Ice House did not have lighting facilities, said OPS and pointed out the media reporters regarding the issue.

Took a potshot at Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, OPS said the Amma canteen in Triplicane areas, including the one on the premises of the Government Kasturba Hospital for Women and Children, in Chepauk-Triplicane constituency are also in poor condition. The canteens in other parts of the City are in pathetic condition.

The Chennai Corporation stated that more funds had been allocated for Amma Canteen. Going by the present condition of the canteens hint that the fund has been diverted to other projects. The authorities, keeping the people’s interest in mind, should address the issue and ensure the canteens continue to provide quality food at affordable price, he further said.