OPS camp in a fix as SC sends back plea against EPS to trial court

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court’s refusal to entertain the petition of former AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam challenging his expulsion from the party and the elevation of Edappadi K Palaniswami as general secretary has come as a last straw for the former chief minister.

Functionaries of the AIADMK under EPS welcomed the SC’s decision and said OPS is down and out. Even while admitting that the apex court’s disapproval to entertain the appeal was a “setback”, OPS supporters claimed that there is still a window of opportunity to fight back as the SC directed them to approach the civil court to settle the issue.

The Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta made it clear that it was not inclined to interfere with the orders of the single judge and two member bench of Madras High Court dated March 28, 2023 and August 25, 2023 respectively. “We are pinning down our hopes on the civil court and are confident of getting a favourable order to undo all the damages done. It is our last and only hope,” OPS supporter Pugazhendhi said. He admitted that the SC’s rejection was a setback that followed a string of defeats in their legal tussle with EPS.

Former MLA A Subburathinam, supporter of OPS, said that the SC has given a window of opportunity. It is a “comfort” that we are directed to approach the Civil Court where the original suit has been pending, he said. The court has also directed to expedite the proceedings of the case, he added.

A few other supporters of OPS expressed disappointment over the verdict and echoed that they have failed politically and legally since EPS and his faction orchestrated the exit of Panneerselvam. “He (OPS) had failed to act at an appropriate time to counter EPS. Keeping the flock together is going to be difficult henceforth” said a supporter of OPS, who wants to be remain unnamed.

“Approaching the Supreme Court is the last legal provision for OPS and he has exhausted it. It is the end of the legal battle. He will face the same fate like VK Sasikala in the civil suit,” state joint secretary of AIADMK’s legal wing Babu Murugavel said.

Journalist and political critic Tharasu Shyam summed up the situation of OPS and his legal battle as an “unfilled dream,” just like a mirage.

“The (trial) court will see the internal democracy of the party. Going by this, it is indisputable fact that AIADMK is under Palaniswami, who was elected as the general secretary by the general council. It is not possible for OPS to get a favourable order from the civil court,” said Shyam.

The best option for Panneerselvam is to seek a common symbol for his candidates akin to AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran getting the Gift Box ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, he said. “By doing so, he can prolong his legal battle and keep his and his supporters’ collective dream.”