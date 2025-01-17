OPS calls EPS as stumbling block to reunion of AIADMK’s divided forces

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Friday slammed AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for reportedly being the stumbling block to the reunion of the party’s divided factions. The party cadres and people of the state are well aware of this. He exuded confidence in finding a solution to the political impasse.

“We are continuously making efforts for the merger of the factions. He (Palaniswami) is the only person in the entire world who is standing against it. The people of the state and the cadres are well aware of this,” Panneerselvam told reporters without taking the name of Palaniswami. He made these remarks after paying floral tributes to the AIADMK founder and former CM M G Ramachandran's statue in Chennai to mark his 108th birth anniversary.

"We have been reiterating the call for the reunion of the party, but Palaniswami and his supporters are opposing it," Panneerselvam said, adding, “Soon, we will arrive at a decision as anticipated by the people of the state.”