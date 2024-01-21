OPS appeals DMK govt to declare Jan 22 as holiday to help govt employees to witness Ram temple consecration

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Sunday appealed the Tamil Nadu government to declare holiday for January 22 to help employees of government and public sector to enjoy the inauguration of Ram temple.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who fulfilled the spiritual dream of the people of India, is participating in the inauguration of Lord Ram’s temple in Ayodhya on Monday. The Centre had declared a half day holiday on Monday to facilitate the government employees to witness the inauguration of the temple. Similarly, the Puducherry government had declared a half day holiday,” said Panneerselvam.

There is high expectation among the people to witness the consecration of the temple.

Hence, the DMK government should announce a holiday for half a day on Monday to help the employees of government and public sectors to see the consecration of the temple, he said.