Opposition raises essential commodities price hike; Minister assures to follow previous governments' measures

CHENNAI: The Opposition parties raised the issue of the hike in prices of essential commodities in the Assembly on Friday (August 28).
Minister for Food and Civil Supplies P Venkataramanan said the government would announce fresh measures to control the price rise within three days.
During Zero Hour, the Leader of the Opposition Udhayanithi raised the issue, saying prices of essential commodities had increased over the past three months since the new government assumed office in the State.
"Owing to this hike, people are suffering and are reducing their visits to grocery shops. The government should take necessary steps to control the price rise of essential commodities," he appealed to the Tamil Nadu government.
AIADMK floor leader Edappadi K Palaniswami said that during his party's regime, the government had created a Price Stability Fund with an allocation of Rs 100 crore. He added that the incumbent government should take similar measures.
Opposition parties, including the PMK, CPI and CPI(M), also raised the issue.
Following the arguments raised by the members, Minister Venkataramanan said the increase in prices of essential commodities was not limited to Tamil Nadu.
"The increase in petrol and diesel prices has had an impact on the prices of essential commodities. The government is monitoring the prices of 41 essential commodities on a daily basis. To control the price rise, the government will follow the schemes implemented by previous governments," he assured.