Opposition raises essential commodities price hike; Minister assures to follow previous governments' measures

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies P Venkataramanan said the government would announce fresh measures to control the price rise within three days.

During Zero Hour, the Leader of the Opposition Udhayanithi raised the issue, saying prices of essential commodities had increased over the past three months since the new government assumed office in the State.

"Owing to this hike, people are suffering and are reducing their visits to grocery shops. The government should take necessary steps to control the price rise of essential commodities," he appealed to the Tamil Nadu government.