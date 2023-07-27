Opposition party councillors protest in Kancheepuram Council

CHENNAI: The councillors of Opposition parties staged a protest inside the Corporation premises in Kancheepuram by holding placards against the Corporation alleging that the civic officials are ignoring their wards due to political animosity.

On Thursday morning, the Kancheepuram Council meeting was held in the Corporation office for electing the tax appeal committee member in Tambaram corporation.

The Kancheepuram Corporation Mayor Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj, and 35 DMK councillors and 16 Opposition party councillors participated in the meeting. Soon after the meeting commenced, the councillors of the opposition parties started to protest by showing placards against the corporation.

They said that no works were properly done by the Corporation in the last one year, and even if we ask the corporation officials to check the issues in our wards, the officials ignore us, the ward reprsentatives alleged.

Soon an argument broke out between the ruling party and opposition party councillors.The Corporation Commissioner G Kannan made a futile attempt pacifying the agitated Opposition councillors.

The councillors raised slogans criticising the Corporation authorities, and exchanged heated arguements in the well of the Council hall. Later, they staged a protest in the Corporation premises.

The local police were asked to visit the spot, and they cleared the Opposition party councillors. Later the election was held without the 16 councillors and a team of nine members appointed to the Tax appeal committee.