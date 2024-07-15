Opposition lashes out at DMK government over electricity tariff hike

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the DMK government for increasing the power tariff. The present dispensation has "gifted a shock" to people after the Parliament election and Vikravandi bypoll.

The "incompetent" government is burdening the people to overcome its governance failure. It is unacceptable, he said and demanded the TN government to immediately revoke the order. Instead of fulfilling the poll promise of converting the bi-monthly electricity bill to a monthly cycle, the DMK regime has hiked the electricity tariff.

AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran said the DMK government resorted to such move to cover up their failure. Despite strong objection from the people, the TN government has hiked the electricity tariff by 30% in 2022 and 2.18% in 2023..Now, it hiked the tariff by 4.83%

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss alleged that the government is increasing the tariff after the completion of Vikravandi by-election.

"TNERC is a puppet of the government and works as per the government's wishes. The government cannot wash off its responsibility by saying that the decision is taken by TNERC," he added.

TNERC on Monday increased the power tariff by 4.83 per cent for domestic, commercial, and industrial users from July 1.

This revision follows the Consumer Price Index inflation-linked tariff revision approved by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) in 2022 for FY 2023-24 to FY 2026-27.