"Opposition opposing Waqf Amendment Bill just for sake of political reasons": BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai

NEW DELHI: After the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly passed a resolution against the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, former Karnataka CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the Opposition is opposing the Bill just for the sake of political reasons.

"Efforts will be made (in the Waqf Amendment Bill) to take everyone along because the fundamental rights of the people will be involved in this... They (Opposition) are opposing it just for the sake of political reasons," Bommai told ANI.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution against the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 moved by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. MLA who have supported today's resolution against Waqf Amendment bill brought by CM Stalin were M Jagan Moorthy MLA, President of the Puratchi Bharatham party (AIADMK Alliance), Velmurugan MLA, President, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (DMK Alliance), Nagai Maali MLA, CPIM (DMK Alliance), Sinthanai selvan MLA, VCK (DMK Alliance), MH Jawahirullah MLA, President, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (DMK Alliance), E R Eswaran MLA, General Secretary, Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (DMK Alliance).

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vanathi Srinivasan opposed the resolution moved by CM Stalin against the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 in the Assembly and said that the central government has the authority to bring the amendments. Speaking in the Assembly, the Tamil Nadu CM said that the Waqf Ammendment Bill is against Muslims.

"The central government is inserting schemes that are against state Rights, Culture, and tradition. In India, various cultures, traditions, and languages are present, but they are doing it with the intention of taking revenge on the states. The Waqf Amendment bill is against Muslims. I am going to take a resolution in our state Assembly today. This Waqf Amendment Bill is destroying the rights of Muslims. The central government never thought about the welfare of the Muslims and their Rights. So we are in the place to pass a resolution against it," MK Stalin said in the assembly.

He further said that the Union Government is trying to amend the Waqf Bill, which will "hinder the Waqf Board's power." The resolution stated that the Waqf Amendment Bill will badly affect the minority Muslims to be withdrawn.

"People are living in religious harmony in India. The Constitution has provided rights for all people to follow their religion. The elected Governments have the rights to protect it. The Assembly unanimously insists that the Union Government should recall the Waqf Amendment Bill in 2024 for Waqf Act 1995 which will badly affect the minority Muslims to be withdrawn," it stated.

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to address key challenges by introducing reforms such as digitisation, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties. The government has formed a Joint Parliamentary Committee to examine the Bill in consultation with experts and stakeholders