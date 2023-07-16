Opposition meeting: Stalin to leave for Bengaluru tomorrow

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will be leaving for Bengaluru for the two-day Opposition parties meeting that will commence on July 18.



The two-day meeting will host 24 political parties that are opposed to the BJP, it includes TN parties such as MDMK, VCK, IUML, Forward Block, KMK and MMK. A dinner will be hosted for all the Opposition leaders on July 17, following which deliberations will take place on July 18.



The second meeting was initially planned to be held on July 12 and 13, but it got postponed due to the political crisis in Maharashtra.



The previous opposition meeting was held in Bihar's capital Patna on June 23.

