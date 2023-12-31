Opposition leaders extend New Year greetings

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami extended New Year wishes to the people of the State.

"I wish and pray to God that the New Year should bring prosperity and everyone should lead a happy and healthy life," said the former Chief Minister and AIADMK General secretary.

Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam wished that the health issues and impact of floods in the recent days should go away and bring a happy life in the new year.

He urged the people to take vow to work together for prosperous Tamil Nadu and strong India.

CPM State Secretary K Balakrishnan on Sunday urged people to take a New Year resolution to end the anti-people, communal and authoritarian BJP government at the centre in the ensuing Parliamentary polls.

CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan said that the INDIA alliance which paves the way for the integrated development of the country is emerging as a beacon of hope to dispel the communal darkness in the New Year.

In his message, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss hoped that several mistakes committed in the past will be rectified in 2024.

"People will understand and recognise the persons that are voicing for their rights in 2024. The New Year will bring victory, " he said.

While extending greetings, PMK founder S Ramadoss said that the party will take its stand on the election alliance in a few days.

"Difficult paths have come to an end. The New Year will show a new path and bring new light," he said.

In his new year message, MDMK General Secretary Vaiko urged the people to use their votes vigilantly and expressed that INDI Alliance will come victorious in the Lok Sabha elections.

Actor and MNM president Kamal Haasan and AMMK leader TTV Dinakaran also extended theNew Year greeting.