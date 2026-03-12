Opposition lambasts Tamil Nadu government over string of crimes against women

In a statement, Vijay referred to the brutal murder of a 17-year-old girl in Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi district, who was allegedly sexually assaulted and killed, and said the incident had shocked the conscience of society. He noted that the victim’s parents and local residents were staging protests demanding justice.

The TVK leader also cited another incident near Madhuranthakam, where a 14-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and left stranded in a forest area overnight before walking nearly 10 km to reach a police station the next morning.

“Chief Minister, who appears focused only on preserving his alliance, must explain where the safety of women and girl children in Tamil Nadu stands today,” Vijay said.