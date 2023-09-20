Opposition DMK-Congress MLAs stage walkout from Puducherry Assembly

PUDUCHERRY: The Opposition MLAs of the DMK-Congress alliance on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Puducherry Assembly after their demand for allotting time for discussing various "issues faced by people" was rejected by the speaker R Selvam. The Opposition leader R Siva (DMK) said that the "non-implementation" of Rs 1,000 per month to the women heads of the families in all constituencies and the "lacuna" in the public welfare work of the All India NR Congress (AINRC)-BJP government should be discussed in the House.

The Opposition also alleged that the Chief Secretary and other higher officials are the "source" of all problems of the people, and this should also be discussed.

However, the speaker did not grant them permission to discuss these issues. He asked them to sit down in their respective seats. When they did not relent, the speaker switched off their mikes, which prompted the members to walk out of the house.

In the beginning, Speaker R. Selvam read out obituary notes on former State Minister N. Venkatasamy, former Deputy Speaker S. Palanirajan, and the writer Chevalier Madhanakalyani.

The assembly also paid tribute to the lives lost in the Morocco earthquake and Cyclone Daniel. The Speaker on behalf of the assembly expressed thanks to Lt. Governor and Chief Minister for their efforts to get approval for 10% reservation in medical seats for the students who studied in the Government schools.

Later, CM N. Rangasamy laid on the table of the house a copy of the Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on Union Territory Finances for the year ended 31st March 2022. The Puducherry Members of the Legislative Assembly (Prevention of Disqualification) Amendment Bill, 2023, and The Puducherry Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 were passed. The speaker adjourned the house sine die.