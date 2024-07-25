Opposition DMDK chief Premalatha suggests Stalin pick 'senior' DMK minister as Dy CM

CHENNAI: Amid continuing speculation that 46-year-old Udhayanidhi Stalin could be elevated to the post of deputy chief minister in Tamil Nadu, DMDK General Secretary Premalatha, an ally of the main opposition AIADMK, on Thursday suggested that the ruling DMK pick one of its senior ministers for the post.

There has been talk for some time that Chief Minister M K Stalin's minister-son Udhayanidhi, who has been in the cabinet for just one-and-a-half-years, could be elevated to the second highest post in the government. Responding to reporters' questions about it, Premalatha -- without taking any names -- said that one among the several senior ministers in the cabinet could be made Stalin's deputy.

"The chief minister can do good for the people only if he remains healthy. So, we urge him on behalf of the DMDK to elevate one of his senior ministers as deputy chief minister," Premalatha told the media, after leading a protest against the ruling dispensation over the hike in power tariff.

Referring to TN BSP chief K Armstrong's recent murder and other crimes in the state, she complained about the law-and-order situation in Tamil Nadu, saying there is no protection for the people.

"This is condemnable. The people have been affected in many ways. But the chief minister is going around creating an impression that everything is alright. This is akin to concealing the entire pumpkin in the rice (bowl)," the DMDK leader said, referring to a regional adage, and warned that people are watching what is happening in the state.

Though the AIADMK has not overtly reacted to Premalatha's comments, party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had commented on similar lines during the Lok Sabha elections, saying that the DMK would only give high positions in the party and government to those from the first family.

"But unlike in the DMK, an ordinary person like me (in AIADMK) was able to become the chief minister," he had pointed out.