Opposition corners Vijay govt over ‘horse-trading’ charges during trust vote

In a pointed political swipe, Udhayanidhi said the developments unfolding around the formation of the government had surpassed even the “Koovathur episode”, a reference to the AIADMK resort politics witnessed during the 2017 power struggle.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami also accused the ruling party of attempting to engineer defections from the Opposition camp.

“Forty-seven MLAs were elected on the AIADMK’s Two Leaves symbol as part of the NDA. Information is reaching us that efforts are being made to lure them with promises of ministerial posts. Chief Minister Vijay, who projects himself as a symbol of purity, should not permit such practices,” he said.

DMDK general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant sharpened the attack further by openly accusing the ruling establishment of indulging in horse-trading ahead of the confidence vote.

“With pain, I place on record that allegations of horse-trading are now being raised by all Opposition parties at a historic moment when the government is proving its majority on the floor of the House,” she said.

Referring to Vijay’s earlier assertion that nobody in his administration would need to “cover their face”, Premallatha questioned who had allegedly travelled discreetly to meet the Chief Minister before the trust vote.

“If the reason behind such secret meetings is horse-trading, there can be no greater embarrassment to this historic Assembly,” she said.

She also criticised the appointment of astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty (Political) to the Chief Minister, saying a personal adviser need not be given an official government position.

MJK legislator M Thamimun Ansari, while opposing the motion, objected to what he described as the institutionalisation of personal beliefs in governance. VCK MLA Vanni Arasu urged the government to promote scientific temper and enact legislation against superstitious practices, though his party extended support to the motion.