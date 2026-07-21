Oppose flawed Vande Mataram Bill: Association

The organisation contends that the Bill, which seeks to adopt the complete Vande Mataram song from Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel Anandamath as India's National Song, is inconsistent with the spirit of the Constitution.

In its appeal, SPCSS-TN distinguishes between the patriotic slogan "Vande Mataram," which played a significant role during India's freedom movement, and the full song from Anandamath, arguing that only the slogan gained nationwide acceptance. The organisation states that the complete song portrays the nation through the imagery of a deity associated with a particular faith and does not explicitly refer to "India" or "Bharat" as recognised under Article 1 of the Constitution.