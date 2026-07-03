Opportunists mudsling to please new boss: AIADMK

In a statement, Krishnamurthy said certain former AIADMK leaders, who had benefited from the party for years, were now attempting to tarnish its leadership after joining the ruling TVK. He accused them of trying to create a false political narrative by repeatedly making baseless allegations against EPS.

Recalling the AIADMK's history, he said the party had overcome several political challenges and electoral setbacks under the leadership of MG Ramachandran and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Despite leaders leaving the party during difficult periods, the AIADMK had remained strong because of the commitment of its cadre, he added.

Krishnamurthy alleged that the recent defectors had abandoned the party for personal interests and were making false accusations to gain political relevance in their new camp.