Opportunists mudsling to please new boss: AIADMK

CHENNAI: AIADMK senior leader and former minister Agri SS Krishnamurthy has dismissed allegations that the party's general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), sought the support of the DMK to form a government after the recent Assembly elections, describing the claims as "blatant lies" spread repeatedly for political gain.
In a statement, Krishnamurthy said certain former AIADMK leaders, who had benefited from the party for years, were now attempting to tarnish its leadership after joining the ruling TVK. He accused them of trying to create a false political narrative by repeatedly making baseless allegations against EPS.
Recalling the AIADMK's history, he said the party had overcome several political challenges and electoral setbacks under the leadership of MG Ramachandran and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Despite leaders leaving the party during difficult periods, the AIADMK had remained strong because of the commitment of its cadre, he added.
Krishnamurthy alleged that the recent defectors had abandoned the party for personal interests and were making false accusations to gain political relevance in their new camp.
Rejecting the allegation that Palaniswami had attempted to form a government with the backing of the DMK and its allies, he asserted that neither the AIADMK chief nor the party cadre had ever engaged in such an exercise. He challenged the defectors to produce evidence to support their claim.
He also pointed out that all 47 AIADMK MLAs had unanimously elected Palaniswami as the legislature party leader after the Assembly elections by signing a formal resolution.
Krishnamurthy further alleged that some MLAs later violated the party whip by voting in support of the minority TVK government. Although they had expressed regret and submitted apology letters to the party leadership, they had continued to level allegations against EPS, he claimed.
Accusing the defectors of attempting to mislead AIADMK workers, Krishnamurthy said the party cadre and the people of Tamil Nadu would give a fitting response to those who had left the party for personal gain. He added that attempts to build a political narrative based on falsehoods would ultimately fail.