Opportunist Congress changes SIR stance from state to state: DMK

The allegations were made in a resolution adopted at a meeting of DMK MPs chaired by party president MK Stalin on Saturday.

Accusing the Congress of adopting a dual stand, the DMK alleged that the party's position on the SIR varied from State to State, despite what it described as errors in the revision exercise across the country.

The resolution alleged that the Congress remained a mute spectator when the agitation began and was later compelled to support the protests because it had no other option.