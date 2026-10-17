Opportunist Congress changes SIR stance from state to state: DMK

CHENNAI: The DMK has accused the Congress of initially remaining silent on protests by youths and students against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and later extending support to the agitation.
The allegations were made in a resolution adopted at a meeting of DMK MPs chaired by party president MK Stalin on Saturday.
Accusing the Congress of adopting a dual stand, the DMK alleged that the party's position on the SIR varied from State to State, despite what it described as errors in the revision exercise across the country.
The resolution alleged that the Congress remained a mute spectator when the agitation began and was later compelled to support the protests because it had no other option.
"The party has a character of appropriating the hard work of others and backstabbing them after the journey is over," the resolution said, criticising the Congress.
The DMK also described the Congress's protest against the SIR as a drama and questioned why the national party had not raised the issue in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.