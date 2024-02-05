Oppn party councillors protested in Kancheepuram Corporation

CHENNAI: The Opposition party councillors protested in the Kancheepuram Corporation officeKancheepuram Corporation officeKancheepuram Corporation office on Monday as their wards are being neglected by the officials.

The Kancheepuram corporation consists of 51 wards and 37 councillors belonging to the DMK alliance, and 14 councillors are from the AIADMK, BJP, PMK, and TMC political parties.

The Opposition councillors claimed that work was not being carried out properly in their respective wards.

In most of the streets, the street lights are not replaced, drinking water is not available and garbage is not being collected regularly.

Earlier, the opposition councillors filed a petition with the Kancheepuram Corporation Commissioner to dismiss Mayor Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj. And, on Monday morning, the Opposition councillors gathered in the Corporation office and protested against the ruling party.

The councillors later they gave up the protest and said that their next protest would be held in a big manner.