Operations suspended in Rameswaram as fishermen go on indefinite strike

MADURAI: Fishing operations off Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district have been suspended as fishermen unanimously decided to go on indefinite strike in support of their demands for early release of fellow fishermen from Sri Lanka’s custody.

They were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on grounds of cross border fishing and their mechanised boats were also seized. P Jesuraja, secretary, Ramanathapuram District All Mechanised Boats Fishermen Association, said around 700 boats remained anchored along Rameswaram jetty.

During this month alone, 27 fishermen along with five boats on October 14 and 37 fishermen with five boats were detained by the Lankan Navy. Their families are in deep distress following the arrest as they had no source of income.

Urging this, he sought the intervention of Union and State government authorities to hold talks with the Sri Lankan authorities to ensure their release at the earliest.