Operation Thiraineeku: Tamil Nadu police arrest 70 cyber fraudsters in three days

CHENNAI: In what is said to be the largest operation of its kind in India, Tamil Nadu police executed a state-wide coordinated action dubbed 'Operation Thiraineeku’ to nab cyber criminals, and arrested 70 persons involved in 135 cases across the State in the last three days targeting those involved in complaints amounting to a total fraud of Rs 41.9 crore.

“These arrests represent a significant victory in dismantling organised cybercrime in the State. This operation stands as one of the largest of its kind in India, effectively striking at the backbone of the cybercrime network,” an official statement from Tamil Nadu police said.

This large-scale operation was based on accused profiling through the NCRP (National Cyber Crime Reporting) Portal and databases with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and also through bank fund trail linkages established by financial data analysis of cybercriminal networks, targeting those involved in 158 NCRP complaints.

Special teams constituted under District Superintendents of Police and Commissioners of Police arrested the 70 cyber criminals in the operation planned by the State Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) and executed across all districts and cities. ADGP (Cyber Crime), Sandeep Mittal supervised the entire operation, an official release stated.

Further investigation into the cybercrime network is ongoing. Tamil Nadu police are analysing digital evidence and interrogating the arrested individuals to uncover additional layers of criminal operations throughout India.

“Efforts are under way to trace and apprehend other members of the network, recover defrauded funds, and identify broader links to nationwide cybercrime activities. The arrested individuals will face stringent legal action and this arrest will be a deterrent to others who are involved in cyber frauds,” Tamil Nadu Police stated.

If you have fallen victim to cyber crimes, please dial 1930 for the toll-free helpline for assistance provided by the Cyber Crime wing or register your complaint at www.cybercrime.gov.in.