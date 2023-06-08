Operation missing children: 27 rescued on day 1 by TN police

CHENNAI: As many as 27 missing children were rescued on the first day of 'operation missing children' by TN police.



Of the 27 children traced, 25 are girls, a press release from the state police headquarters said on Thursday.



Tamil Nadu police has launched the operation as a step to trace children who had gone missing in the last 10 years.



In a communication to all the commissioners of police in cities and superintendents of police in the districts, the state head of the police force on Wednesday has also sent the list of missing children who are yet to be traced in the last 10 years.



Senior officers were instructed to organise a special drive under the supervision of the Additional Superintendent of Police and Crime against Women and Children unit assisted by the Inspectors of All Women Police Stations.



The DGP had also asked his officers to report the details of the children rescued in 24 hours besides seeking a consolidated report June 12.

