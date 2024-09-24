Operation Agazhi: Pattarai Suresh arrested

TIRUCHY: As a part of ongoing Operation Agazhi by Tiruchy Superintendent of Police, a history sheeter Pattarai Suresh along with his family members was arrested and as many as 66 original documents were recovered from him on Monday.

To ensure the safety of the public from the anti-social elements and save their properties from land grabbing, the Tiruchy SP V Varun Kumar launched Operation Agazhi on September 19 with as many as 14 special teams and conducted elaborate raids in the houses of history sheeters in the district.

Among the anti-social elements, the teams found that as many as 14 history-sheeters possessed as many as 258 property documents belonging to others and 68 bank accounts, 82 blank cheque leaves, 18 mobile phones and 84 sim cards. Among the 258 documents, as many as 66 property documents were under the procession of the notorious rowdy and history-sheeter Michael Suresh alias Pattarai Suresh.

While he went absconding, the teams were searching for him and arrested him along with his family members while returning from Puducherry on Monday.

The teams also seized as many as 31 IMFL bottles and lethal weapons. Subsequently, he was produced before the court and was lodged in the prison.

It may be noted that, on Saturday, the team arrested Pattarai Sursh’s accomplices’ S Ramadass (21) from Navalur Kuttapattu and P Kumar (28) from Woraiyur who were hiding with weapons in a cattle shed at the house of Suresh.

It may also be noted that Pattari Suresh is the IJK youth wing secretary.