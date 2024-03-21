Open Space Reservation norms relaxed for unapproved layouts in TN - but with a rider: Check details here

CHENNAI: Since the local bodies are unable to utilize small Open Space Reservation (OSR) lands obtained from developers of unapproved layouts, the state housing and urban development department has amended Tamil Nadu Regularization of Unapproved Layouts and Plots Rules, 2017 to relax the OSR norms.



As per the amendment, the developer should provide 10 per cent of the unsold plot area as OSR.

However, in respect of the layouts having unsold plot area upto 5,000 sqm, the developer can either provide 10 per cent of the unsold plot area as OSR or pay the amount equivalent to 10 per of the prevailing guideline value of the unsold plot area.

Earlier, the developers were mandated to provide 10 per cent of the total area of unsold plots by amalgamating or altering the unsold plots. There was no need to provide OSR in one contiguous stretch or in a definite dimension.

S Ramaprabhu of Builders' Association India (BAI) opined that due to the earlier norms the OSR lands could not be utilized for their designated purpose.

"This amendment is applicable only for layouts that have an unsold plot area of less than 5,000 sqm. For layouts that have more than 5,000 sqm of unsold plot area, OSR of 10 per cent of total unsold plot area should be provided," he explained.

However, for the new layout projects, applicable OSR should be provided to the local bodies during the planning permission application process.

It may be noted that the department reintroduced an amnesty scheme to regularize the unapproved layouts and plots developed prior 2016. To avail the amnesty scheme, any or all plots in unapproved layouts ought to have sold and registered on or before October 20, 2016.

The department issued a government order in May 2017 to allow the owners to apply for regularization of plots registered on or before October 20, 2016 till November 3, 2017.

Later, the amnesty scheme was extended several times and the last deadline was fixed as November 3, 2021. The final extension ended on February 29, 2024.

An official said that processing of applications received for regularization witnessed confusions pertaining to the OSR as several such layouts have lesser unsold plot area.