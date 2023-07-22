Open Sivaji’s statue in Tiruchy or face siege, fans warn Nehru

TIRUCHY: Fans of veteran actor the late Sivaji Ganesan from Thanjavur, who observed the death anniversary of their matinee hero, asked the state government to unveil the statue erected in Tiruchy and warned of a siege to house of Minister KN Nehru, if it was further delayed.

Members of Cholamandalam Sivaji Pasarai, converged at the Ramanathan roundabout and garlanded the statue of the actor on his death anniversary.

Speaking to reporters, the Pasarai president Venkatraman said, a statue was installed at Palakkarai roundabout in Tiruchy during the previous DMK regime by the fan club. But, the statue was not unveiled even after 12 years. “The entire fan fraternity demands to open the statue in Tiruchy which would be a fitting tribute to the great actor,” he said.

Venkatraman also said that the Pasarai members met Minister Nehru last week and appealed to him to unveil the statue. “The Minister played a major role in erecting the statue and so it is his responsibility to unveil it,” he said.

“If it was not materialised, we will lay a siege to the house of the Minister on October 1, the 96th birth anniversary of the actor,” he warned.