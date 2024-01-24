Open paddy procurement centers in delta, says Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the state government to open more direct procurement centers to procure paddy on the same day when farmers bring the harvest in Cauvery delta districts.



In a statement, Anbumani said that despite harvest in Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts having commenced 2 weeks ago, a sufficient number of direct procurement centers are yet to be opened.

"An announcement was made to open 60 direct procurement centers in Mayiladuthurai district. But only one center has been opened till now. The situation is the same in other districts too. Farmers are alleging that procurement centers are not functioning in several places, " he pointed out.

He added that a low quantity of paddy is being procured in functional procurement centers.

"Due to this, farmers are storing the harvested paddy in their houses and near the procurement centers. In every procurement center, a bribe of Rs. 40 per bag of paddy is being collected from farmers. Despite raising complaints in farmers grievance meetings, no steps have been taken," Anbumani alleged.

He urged the government to open more procurement centers in Cauvery delta districts and Cuddalore district.

Moreover, paddy should be procured on the same day when farmers bring them. Also, stringent action should be taken against officials who seek bribes, Anbumani demanded.