Open new toilets, students of govt school in Kancheepuram urge Tamil Nadu govt

CHENNAI: Students of the Kancheepuram Girls Higher Secondary School want the State government to open new restrooms as they remain closed even though the construction was completed six months ago.

With over 1,500 students, the BMS Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Little Kancheepuram, has poorly-maintained restrooms.

After several requests from students and parents, the School Education Department decided to construct new restrooms with all the amenities at the cost of Rs 40 lakh. The work began in May 2023 and it was said that students could use new restrooms from January 2024.

Though the construction was completed on time, the restrooms are yet to be opened. A few months ago, officials said that restroom work was in the final stages, but due to the Model Code of Conduct, it could not be opened for the students.

At the start of this academic year, students thought that they could use the new restrooms but even now they remain closed. “The existing restrooms have no basic amenities and are completely unusable. Most of us don’t use them,” lamented a student.

Official sources from the department said: “The new restrooms are equipped with automatic sensors and solar. The work is almost completed and only a few technical works are pending. In the next few days, students will be allowed to use the restroom.”