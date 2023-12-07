Open Medical colleges in 6 new districts, says Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the state government has missed the deadline for applying for new medical colleges, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to get special accord from the central government to open medical colleges in districts that don't have one.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the deadline fixed by the National Medical Commission (NMC) for applying for new medical colleges has ended on November 26.

The Tamil Nadu government has missed the deadline. "As the state government could not open new colleges after 2025, it missed the opportunity. It is condemnable," he said.

He added that 32 districts of 38 districts in the state have government medical colleges. As per opening one medical college in every district policy, medical colleges have to be opened in Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai and Tenkasi.

"PMK has been urging to open colleges in those districts and DMK's election manifesto promised it. Even after more than three years, the government has not even taken measures to open new colleges. If the government had intention to open medical colleges in all the districts, it should have applied before the deadline. The DMK government has made it impossible to open new colleges as per NMC norms," he opined.

Asking the reason for not applying, Anbumani noted that unofficial claims from the government disclose that it is trying to open colleges with central government funds.

"The central government has implemented a project to open medical colleges in the districts that do not have colleges in three phases with contribution from state governments. Under the project, Tamil Nadu received 11 medical colleges. As the scheme ended, medical colleges cannot be opened with a central fund," he pointed out.

Alleging that the state government is cheating the people, Anbumani urged the government to receive special permission from the central government and take measures to construct colleges at its own fund.