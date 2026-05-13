Ooty shines with colours as Rose Show begins on May 14

Preparations for the festival began as early as February, with horticulture officials undertaking extensive pruning and maintenance work to ensure the flowers bloom in time for the festival season.



"The roses are now in full bloom in a wide range of vibrant hues. With the theme of protecting birds, floral models of swan, hornbill, and other exhibits will remain a visual delight for tourists," a horticulture department official said.



Traditionally, the horticulture department conducts a series of events, including the Spice Show, Rose Show, Flower Show, Vegetable Show and Fruit Show during the first half of May as part of the Summer Festival celebrations in the Nilgiris. However, this year’s events were delayed due to the assembly elections.