Ooty shines with colours as Rose Show begins on May 14

CHENNAI: A kaleidoscope of colours awaits tourists in the Nilgiris as the much-awaited Rose Show begins at the Government Rose Garden in Ooty on Thursday.
Organised as part of the annual Summer Festival, the five-day show will feature almost 40,000 rose plants representing around 4,000 varieties, offering visitors a spectacular visual experience.
Preparations for the festival began as early as February, with horticulture officials undertaking extensive pruning and maintenance work to ensure the flowers bloom in time for the festival season.
"The roses are now in full bloom in a wide range of vibrant hues. With the theme of protecting birds, floral models of swan, hornbill, and other exhibits will remain a visual delight for tourists," a horticulture department official said.
Traditionally, the horticulture department conducts a series of events, including the Spice Show, Rose Show, Flower Show, Vegetable Show and Fruit Show during the first half of May as part of the Summer Festival celebrations in the Nilgiris. However, this year’s events were delayed due to the assembly elections.
While the Vegetable Show and Spice Show are unlikely to be held this year, preparations are under way for the Rose Show at the Government Rose Garden, followed by the three-day Fruit Show at Sims Park in Coonoor on 22 May and then the Flower Show at the Government Botanical Garden in Ooty.
With summer at its peak, tourist arrivals in the hill district, to enjoy the pleasant weather, have already witnessed a sharp increase. Officials expect the tourist inflow to rise further in the coming days in view of the Summer Festival.