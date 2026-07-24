Ooty municipality to fine Rs 25,000 for illegal water pumping

COIMBATORE: The Ooty Municipality has warned of stringent action against illegal extraction of drinking water through motor pumps, announcing penalties of up to Rs 25,000 as the hill station faces an acute water shortage following deficient southwest monsoon rains.
The action follows complaints that some households and commercial establishments have been drawing water illegally from the municipality’s main and distribution pipelines using motor pumps, putting additional pressure on the town’s already limited water resources.
The municipality supplies drinking water to residents through 10 major sources, including Parsons Valley, Tiger Hill and Marlimund reservoirs. However, water levels in these sources have declined significantly due to poor rainfall.
“Parsons Valley, the municipality’s primary water source, currently has only around 40% of its storage capacity, affecting the civic body’s ability to maintain regular water supply. To prevent illegal extraction, municipal officials have been instructed to intensify inspections. Households found using motor pumps to draw drinking water from pipelines will be fined Rs 5,000, while commercial and other non-residential establishments will face a penalty of Rs 25,000,” Commissioner S Parthasarathy said. Repeat offenders will be liable for further action under the relevant provisions of the Municipal Act, he warned.
The water shortage has already affected supply to several elevated areas of Ooty. Therefore, the municipality is taking measures to improve distribution by linking pipelines from low-lying areas and supplying water through tankers to affected localities.
In view of the prevailing situation, it has also been decided to revise water supply from daily to once every four days until water availability improves, the Commissioner said.