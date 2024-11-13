Ooty Municipality Commissioner caught by DVAC with unaccounted Rs 11.7 L cash

COIMBATORE: The Ooty Municipality Commissioner, who was caught with Rs 11.7 lakh in cash by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), has been kept on the waiting list.

Jahangir Bhasha, who assumed charge as Ooty Municipality Commissioner in August, this year from Theni Municipality, came under the radar of DVAC on allegations that he took bribes to approve unauthorised buildings.

He was proceeding to Chennai in a car by receiving bribes on Saturday when DVAC officials intercepted him near Doddabetta junction and seized cash of Rs 11.7 lakh.

As he gave contradictory replies during the inquiry, the DVAC sleuths seized the money. After an inquiry, Bhasha, who also held the post of personal assistant to the Commissioner previously in Ooty municipality, was booked by police.

Following this, S Sivarasu, Director of Municipal Administration, issued an order shifting him to the waiting list. In place of him, the municipality engineer will assume additional charge as commissioner.