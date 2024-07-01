Ooty man kills 5-month-old daughter, was frustrated by her cries

COIMBATORE: A 31-year-old man allegedly beat his five-month-old girl baby to death frustrated with her cries in the Nilgiris on Sunday. Police said Prem, a courier firm staff from the ‘Old’ Ooty area, did the atrocious act frustrated over the incessant cries of his daughter.

Prem was married to Ramya (21) one-and-a-half years ago and they have a baby girl named Catherine Angel.

After Prem left for work around 9 am, Ramya found the baby lying motionless. She took the baby to Ooty Government Hospital, where doctors examined and declared the baby brought dead. On receiving a complaint, the Ooty Central Police registered a case of suspicious death.

During inquiries, Prem confessed to having beaten his daughter to death as he was upset with her cries.

“He had beaten the baby on previous occasions too when she cried. His wife had condemned him for the act. On the fateful day, when Ramya was washing clothes outside the house, Prem again hit the crying baby resulting in its death,” police said.